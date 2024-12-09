Netanyahu: Axis of evil is crumbling, ‘didn’t happen by accident’

‘We are dismantling the axis of evil. This didn’t happen by accident or on its own … we are determined to change the face of the Middle East.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a rare press conference on Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s presence in Syria after the downfall of the Assad regime marked a “new chapter” and that “everyone understands the importance of our being on the Golan Heights.”

Netanyahu began the press conference by addressing the deaths of four IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon and three in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu addressed their families, “Along with the entire nation, I embrace you from the depths of my heart.”

Regarding the overthrow of Assad’s regime in Syria, Netanyahu said, “Yesterday, a new and dramatic chapter began in the history of the Middle East – the fall of the Assad regime. This was a key pillar in Iran’s axis of evil, and everything Iran had invested has now crumbled.”

Netanyahu said the series of events illustrates the importance of Israel holding on to the Golan Heights.

“Today, everyone recognizes the immense importance of our presence on the Golan Heights, not at its base,” he said.

“We want to see change in Syria, both for our own benefit and for the well-being of the Syrian people,” Netanyahu said.

“We are dismantling the axis of evil. This didn’t happen by accident or on its own. As I said to municipal leaders in southern Israel, we are determined to change the face of the Middle East.”

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Netanyahu said, “We are focused on eliminating the remnants of Hamas’ military power and its governing capability while ensuring the safe return of all those kidnapped—every last one of them.”

Netanyahu dismissed criticism that the goal of “total victory” in Gaza was unrealistic.

“If we had ended the war prematurely, we would not have eliminated Sinwar and Nasrallah, nor would we have confronted Hezbollah, Syria, or struck Iran. All of this is happening because we insisted on total victory. What they once mocked is now becoming reality.”