Netanyahu in ‘good condition’ after surgery to remove prostate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Dec. 16, 2024. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The Israeli prime minister expected to remain in the hospital for several days as he recovers from the operation.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery on Sunday night to remove his prostate, according to a statement from his office.

“The prime minister has awakened from the anesthesia, is in good condition and is fully conscious. He has been transferred to the underground, protected recovery unit. He is expected to remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days,” added the statement.

Last Wednesday, Netanyahu, 75, underwent an examination at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem, during which a urinary tract infection caused by a benign prostate enlargement was identified.

On March 31, Netanyahu underwent successful hernia surgery, also at Hadassah Medical Center.

On Dec. 31, 2023, following routine annual checkups by his medical team, Netanyahu received a clean bill of health after undergoing an emergency cardiac procedure earlier in the year.