Netanyahu’s wife meets with Trump, discusses plight of hostages

Sara Netanyahu dines with President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida golf club, speaking with the incoming president regarding the plight of hostages held in Gaza, and the ‘fight against the axis of evil.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, met with former President and President-elect Donald Trump in Florida Sunday, Mrs. Netanyahu and the Trump campaign’s deputy director of communications said Monday morning.

Sara Netanyahu is in the midst of a 20-day visit to Miami, Florida, visiting her son, Yair Netanyahu.

On Sunday night, Mrs. Netanyahu dined with the incoming president at his Mar-a-Lago Gulf Club.

Margo Martin, who served as press secretary during the first Trump administration and Deputy Director of Communications during the 2024 presidential campaign, posted an image of the two at a table in the club’s dining hall to X/Twitter.

“President Donald Trump and Sara Netanyahu having dinner at Trump International Golf Course tonight,” Martin tweeted.

Mrs. Netanyahu also uploaded the photo to her Instagram account, writing that she had responded to an invitation by the incoming president.

“I attended a dinner meeting at President-elect Donald Trump’s golf club, to which I was invited by him. I congratulated the President on his historic victory in the elections.”

The two discussed the plight of Israeli hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu wrote, as well as the war against the “axis of evil.”

“During the meeting, which was warm and friendly, we discussed many topics, including the steadfast friendship between Israel and the United States and the importance of continuing to nurture the unique bond between our nations.”

“I also brought to the President’s attention the immense suffering Israel endured on October 7th and the inhumanity of Hamas terrorists holding our citizens hostage under harsh conditions. I emphasized the urgent need to act for their release and swift return.”

“We also discussed the strategic importance of Israel’s victory in the fight against the axis of evil, for a more stable and secure future in the Middle East and around the world.”