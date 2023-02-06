New Jersey: Muslim migrant steals school bus – can you guess what his journal says?

By Larry Estavan, FrontPage Magazine

Bader Alzahrani was charged with transporting a stolen New Jersey school bus across state lines.

On Jan. 15, 2023, a break-in was reported in an unoccupied residential home in Livingston, New Jersey. During a search of a backpack in that home, law enforcement saw a Saudi Arabian passport with the name Bader Alzahrani, along with other items that appeared to belong to Alzahrani.

On Jan. 17, 2023, the Livingston Board of Education reported that a school bus was stolen from a parking lot across the street from the unoccupied residential home where the break-in was reported. Law enforcement officers located Alzahrani in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania,who was later found to be in possession of the keys to the stolen school bus.

As noted in the article below, a subsequent investigation found Alzahrani was keeping a journal with entries including:

NJ.com reports that:

Livingston police said after his arrest that Alzahrani acted alone and that there was no threat to the public.

“Court documents: Man accused of stealing school bus had antisemitic journal,” News 12 New Jersey, January 30, 2023:

A man accused of stealing a school bus in Livingston on Jan. 17 faced a federal judge on Monday.

Bader Alzahrani was arrested in Pennsylvania. The 22-year-old man was charged with receipt of a stolen vehicle and transportation of a stolen vehicle.

Court documents states that a bag with journals of antisemitic messages was found in a house across from the parking lot where the bus was stolen from at the Livingston Senior and Community Center on Hill Side Avenue. The documents also states that a Saudi Arabian passport with Alzahrani’s name was also found.

Authorities say that the journals had entries in English and Arabic. They contained such phrases as “God I am ready for your orders. I want to live the rest of my life to serve you and the religion.” “Blood, blood, destruction, destruction. Allah.” and “Jews control everything.”

Alzahrani is in the United States on a student visa. Officials say that he went missing in October from the university he was attending. Officials would not name that university….

“I have a daughter and that just freaks you, that something could happen,” says Miles Finney. “He could’ve tried to pick up kids, that’s crazy that they let that happen.”