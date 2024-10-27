‘No more Gaza war’ – Anti-Israel hecklers interrupt Kamala Harris at Michigan rally

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Wings Event Center, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

‘We must end that war,’ says Kamala Harris, agreeing with hecklers who chanted ‘No more Gaza war’ during her speech at a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel hecklers interrupted Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ speech during a campaign stop in Michigan on Saturday, demanding an immediate end to the war between Israel and the Hamas terror organization.

Harris rallied supporters at an event in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Saturday, just nine days before election day, amid polling showing the battleground state a dead heat between Harris and former President Donald Trump, who leads Harris in the RealClearPolitics average of polls by a razor-thin 0.2-point margin.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared onstage alongside the vice president to introduce her to the crowd, welcoming her to “Kamala-zoo” Michigan.

After Harris took the podium to address the gathering, a group of anti-Israel hecklers interrupted her speech, shouting “No more Gaza war!”

One man shouting at Harris called the vice president a “piece of sh**.”

Harris responded to the chants, appearing to agree with the noisy protests.

“Listen: On the topic of Gaza, we must end that war,” said Harris. “And we must end the war and bring the hostages home. But now I am speaking about 2024. Alright.”

A dozen or so anti-Israel protesters demonstrated outside Harris’ Kalamazoo rally, marching and chanting that President Joe Biden and Harris “cannot hide.”

With fifteen electoral votes, Michigan is critical to Harris’ prospects in the November 5th election.

Trump narrowly won the state in 2016, while Biden flipped Michigan, winning the state by a comfortable 2.7-point margin.

Since October 2023, however, support for the Biden-Harris administration has faltered among Michigan’s roughly half-a-million Arab Americans.

Traditionally staunch Democrats, some Arab Americans have expressed frustration with the White House’s policies vis-a-vis the war in Gaza, with calls by groups including the Uncommitted National Movement to impose a truce on Israel.