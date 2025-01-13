Nukhba terrorists will not be released as part of hostage deal

The source reported that none of the 33 hostages selected for release in the first phase are confirmed dead.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post that Nukhba terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre will not be released in exchange for hostages.

Although some of the Palestinian prisoners slated for release in the hostage deal are serving life sentences for serious crimes, they are not part of the Nukhba terrorist forces.

The diplomatic source also confirmed that none of the 33 hostages selected for release in the first phase of the deal are confirmed dead.

Israel is expected to remain in “territorial assets,” including the Philadelphi corridor and a security perimeter. However, there are conflicting reports regarding how long the IDF will remain in these areas.

Israel’s senior delegation in Doha, including Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Mossad director David Barnea, are currently in Qatar until an agreement is reached.

The agreement to release 33 hostages in the initial phase has reportedly been approved by Israel and Hamas and may be announced Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Sources have reported that after the initial release of captives, further releases would be discussed on the 16th day of the agreement.

There are mixed accounts of the timing of the IDF withdrawal from Gaza, with some sources saying that troops would be gradually reduced, with the military remaining in the Philadelphi corridor until the last day of the agreement

Some sources indicate the first phase of the agreement will last 42 days.

There is also some indication that the agreement could be announced within hours or days or that it could fall apart.

A cabinet vote and a High Court of Justice ruling on petitions opposing the deal will also be required.

If the deal is approved, some sources say the first group of hostages will be released promptly after the announcement.

Although the list of hostages to be released in phase one originally included 34 names, the number now is 33 after the discovery of the body of Yousef Ziadne by the IDF.