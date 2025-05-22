‘Obviously Antisemitism’ – Trump joins Israeli leaders in condemning DC shooting

President Donald Trump and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, condemn deadly shooting attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington as an act of antisemitic violence.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

American and Israeli leaders condemned the shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside an event at a Washington D.C. Jewish museum as antisemitic, after the gunman shouted “Free, free Palestine” while being placed under arrest.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, 30-year-old Chicago resident Elias Rodriguez opened fire on a group of four people as they exited the Capital Jewish Museum in the capital during an event hosted by the museum.

Two staffers at the Israeli embassy were killed during the shooting.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said the victims were a “young couple” who were planning on getting engaged in the near future.

Eyewitness Sara Marinuzzi told CNN that Rodriguez confessed to police during his arrest, linking the attack to the war in Gaza.

“I did it, I did it for Gaza. Free Palestine!”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, called the shooting a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.”

“Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world.”

Three hours after the shooting, President Donald Trump denounced the attack, writing on his Truth Social account that it was “obviously” motivated by antisemitism.