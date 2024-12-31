Over 1,000 large Palestinian terror attacks in Jerusalem, Judea & Samaria foiled in 2024

Palestinian mourners and gunmen wave the green Hamas flag at the funeral of a Palestinian terrorist who was killed in an Israeli military raid in Nur Shams, October 20, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency reports that over 300 bombing attacks and nearly 600 shooting attacks were foiled in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria over the last year, leading to a 40% reduction in successful terror attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

Over 1,000 major terror attacks were foiled in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria over the past year, Israel’s internal security agency revealed in a report Tuesday morning.

The Shin Bet reported that during 2024 the agency thwarted a total of 1,040 “significant terror attacks” in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, including 689 terrorist shooting attacks, 326 bombing attacks, 13 stabbings, 9 ramming attacks, two suicide bombings, and one kidnapping plot.

As a result of the increased counter-terror efforts this past year, the report claimed, the number of terror attacks actually carried out in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria fell by 40% in 2024 as compared to 2023.

Over 1,350 suspects were detained in the Gaza Strip, the Shin Bet reported, including senior terrorist operatives and terrorists suspected of possessing information on Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Of the suspects detained by the Shin Bet, over 650 revealed “actionable” information during interrogation which aided ground operations and airstrikes in Gaza.

In Lebanon, 25 senior Palestinian terrorists, including members of Hamas, were eliminated in 2024, the Shin Bet said.

Inside Israel, 20 Arab-Israeli terrorist cells were uncovered during 2024, including five which had planned large-scale bombing attacks.

Separately, the Shin Bet reported that 13 individual spies or spy rings linked to Iran were uncovered in Israel in 2024, fueling a 400% increase in espionage arrests in 2024 as compared to the previous year and resulting in 27 indictments for major offenses.

Shin Bet operatives conducted numerous special missions, including three high-risk hostage rescue operations in collaboration with the IDF and the Yamam (Israel’s National Counter-Terrorism Unit). One such operation secured the release of Ori Megidish from Gaza, while others focused on recovering the bodies of hostages for burial in Israel.

The Shin Bet’s cyber operations division, working in conjunction with the IDF and the National Cyber Directorate, claimed to have foiled some 700 attempted cyber attacks on Israel’s infrastructure.