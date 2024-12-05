Qatar rejoins hostage talks as broker – report

Negotiations for hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire reportedly set to return to Doha, as Qatar resumes its role as broker between Israel and Hamas after abandoning talks and expelling Hamas leaders.

By World Israel News Staff

Qatar is again serving as broker between Israel and Hamas during ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a deal securing the release of the 100 remaining Israeli hostages, according to a report by Reuters.

The Gulf Arab state had acted as a go-between, alongside Egypt, for talks between Israel and Hamas since early on in the war, beginning in 2023, before withdrawing from its role as interlocutor in early November, 2024, after Doha expelled senior Hamas leaders.

According to a report by Reuters Wednesday, Qatar has resumed its role as broker, with talks returning to Doha.

The report also claimed that Steve Witkoff, special Middle East envoy for the Trump administration, visited Israel and Qatar in late November, meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meetings reportedly took place on November 22nd and 23rd respectively, beginning in Doha.

On the 24th, the Qatari premier flew to Vienna to meet with Mossad chief David Barnea, who is leading Israel’s negotiating team in ceasefire talks.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry had announced Tuesday that Doha was still not resuming its role as broker between Hamas and Israel, despite claims by President Joe Biden last week that Qatar would work with Egypt and Turkey in a new bid to secure a hostage deal.

However, Prime Minister Al Thani confirmed to Sky News on Wednesday that he had spoken with a Trump official regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s call to achieve a hostage deal before inauguration day, suggesting Qatar has in fact renewed its role as broker.