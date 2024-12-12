Report: Hamas prepared to make key concessions for hostage deal

Gaza terror group reportedly tells Arab brokers that it is willing to accept two key Israeli demands for hostage deal and ceasefire – including allowing Israeli troops to remain in Gaza during the truce.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization has agreed to soften its position regarding two key issues that have held up hostage negotiations for the past year, Arab mediators told The Wall Street Journal.

According to a WSJ report on Wednesday, Hamas told hostage deal brokers that the group is willing to allow Israeli troops to remain in Gaza temporarily during a potential 60-day ceasefire, a significant shift in its demands for a complete IDF withdrawal and an end to the Gaza conflict.

Under the proposed deal, Hamas would release up to 30 hostages, including U.S. citizens, women, elderly individuals, and captives with serious medical conditions.

In exchange, Israel would free jailed Palestinian terrorists and facilitate increased humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

Mediators also revealed that Hamas recently provided a list of hostages, including five who are deceased, marking the first such submission since the November ceasefire and hostage release.

Hamas is also reportedly showing flexibility regarding Israeli troop withdrawal from key areas such as the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border and the Netzarim Corridor running across the neck of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has vowed to retain control of the two strategic areas over the long term, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling them critical areas for Israeli security.

Negotiations are ongoing, with Israel pushing for a larger initial release of hostages and Hamas working to identify the conditions and whereabouts of the remaining captives.

The situation remains fluid as both sides explore pathways to a temporary reprieve in the conflict.

Mossad chief David Barnea, who is leading Israel’s negotiating team, met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Wednesday, after Qatar resumed its role as a broker between Israel and Hamas.

On Thursday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss the Biden administration’s final push for a hostage deal before inauguration day next month, as well as Israel’s security zone on the Syrian border.