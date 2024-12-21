Several hostage families receive evidence loved ones are alive

Israelis attend an event in memory of the Israelis killed in the October 7 massacre a year ago and the hostages still held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, October 6, 2024. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The report did not name the families contacted to protect their privacy and also did not indicate in what form this evidence was presented.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Several families of hostages have received evidence that their loved ones are still alive in Gaza, Channel 12 news reported Friday night.

Following months with little evidence that hostages are alive, Hamas released videos of Edan Alexander and Matan Zangauker last month, videos which appeared to have been taken recently.

The families were also told that a hostage release deal could be reached within a week to ten days but cautioned that Hamas could create obstacles to this reality.

The families were reportedly informed that the regional situation, American influence, the current status of the war, and other factors have created circumstances that increase the possibility of successful negotiations.

However, the families were told that while conditions have improved, challenges remain, and efforts are ongoing with the hope of a breakthrough.

Channel 12 reports that both sides agree on Palestinian prisoners who will be released in exchange for female, elderly, and sick hostages in the first phase of the deal.

However, the point of contention was Israel’s demand that prisoners who had murdered Israelis not be released to Judea and Samaria but should be made to go abroad.

Lebanese outlet *Al-Akhbar* reported Thursday that, according to Hamas officials, “The state of the negotiations underway in Doha is excellent, and most of the issues in dispute have been resolved, so it is possible that we will very soon have an agreement.”

Israeli negotiators have been in talks with Hamas and American officials in Qatar since Monday, with CIA Director Bill Burns arriving on Wednesday.

Saudi-owned *Asharq Al-Awsat* reported Wednesday that Hamas officials claimed an agreement was “imminent” and could be signed by the end of the week.

The London-based newspaper noted that, in the first of three stages, lasting 45-60 days, Hamas would release about 30 hostages, both alive and deceased.