Sinwar’s wife blasted for carrying $32,000 Birkin handbag

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Yahya Sinwar’s wife, Samar Abu Zamer, was blasted on social media on Sunday after surveillance footage released by Israel showed her carrying what appears to be a $32,000 handbag as she and her family went into hiding.

“Did Sinwar’s wife enter the tunnel with him on October 6, carrying a Birkin bag estimated to cost about $32,000?! I will leave the comment to you,” tweeted Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Force’s Arabic-language spokesperson.

“While the people of Gaza do not have enough money for a tent or basic necessities, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife’s special love for money,” Adraee added.

The footage dated October 6, 2023, the day before Hamas’s attack on Israel, showed Sinwar, his two children and Abu Zamer passing through a tunnel. She was carrying what appeared to be a French-made Birkin handbag.

The Birkin line of luxury handbags, made by Hermes, a French company, cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“Yes. That appears to be a black Hermes Birkin 25, estimated retail value $32,500 — but you also have to buy $32,500 (an equal amount) at Hermes to qualify to buy,” tweeted writer Emily Zanotti. “So let’s say, conservatively, they stole $65K from Gaza residents just to buy Sinwar’s wife a handbag.”

Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 attacks was killed in a chance encounter with Israeli soldiers in Rafah on Thursday.

He had a personal wealth of several million dollars, not close to the billions personally accumulated by Ismail Haniyeh, Khalid Mashaal.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.

Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.