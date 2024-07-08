Swedish Maccabi Haifa player wants to leave team amid safety concerns during Israel-Hamas war: Report

Maccabi Haifa officials are reportedly aware of Sundgren’s concerns and will not stand in his way if he decides to leave the team.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Swedish professional soccer player Daniel Sundgren wants to be released from the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Haifa because he fears for his safety in Israel amid the country’s ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, according to Ynet.

Sundgren’s family — he has a daughter with his Swedish fiancé, who is Jewish — does not wish to return to Israel because of the war and concerns about a possible confrontation in northern Israel with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Ynet added in its report.

The 33-year-old signed with Maccabi Haifa in 2022 and plays as a right-back for the Israeli Premier League club.

He became an Israeli citizen last year, but in November 2023, he came under fire for refusing to join his teammates in holding a banner on the soccer field that called for the return of the hostages abducted by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir appealed to revoke Sundgren’s Israeli citizenship in light of his refusal to hold the banner, Israel’s Kan reported at the time.

Following the incident, Sundgren took to social media to defend himself. “It’s just about a misunderstanding that caused a lot of damage,” he reportedly wrote in an Instagram post.

“I came back to play for a club I love, Maccabi Haifa. We didn’t know what was on the banner, and all we want is peace. I hope all the hostages can be released and return to their families. I am grateful for everyone showing love. I love you guys, and I hope we’ll be able to figure this out.”