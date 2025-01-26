Three IDF soldiers wounded in Jenin counterterror op

Israeli ground forces launched the operation with the stated goal of preserving Jerusalem’s ability to swiftly act against terrorist groups in Jenin, known among Palestinians as the ‘Martyrs’ Capital.’

By JNS

Three Israel Defense Forces soldiers were wounded, one seriously, during counter-terrorism operations in the Palestinian city of Jenin in northern Samaria on Saturday, according to the military.

The troops, all members of the Egoz commando unit, were evacuated to the hospital for treatment and their families were informed.

Israeli forces engaged in firefights with terrorists in Jenin’s refugee camp on Saturday, according to Arab media reports. During the clashes, explosives were reportedly used against IDF troops.

Since the start of “Operation Iron Wall” in Jenin on Jan. 21, Israeli security forces have killed a dozen terrorists and arrested some 20 wanted individuals, the IDF announced on Friday.

The same day, an Israeli Air Force aircraft, acting on intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), attacked a vehicle in Jenin that was transporting a terrorist squad, killing three according to Palestinian sources.

The operation was initially planned for December, but was postponed at the request of the political echelon in Jerusalem after the P.A. launched its own Jenin operation, the Israel Hayom daily reported.

On Tuesday night, an unnamed senior security force told the Channel 14 News broadcaster that the large-scale campaign against Iranian-backed terrorist groups in northern Samaria could take months.

“When it ends, the terror camps will cease to exist. What we did in Gaza, we will do to them as well; we will leave them in ruins,” the source said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Thursday that Jenin has become a haven for “those who want to organize an attack and those who carried out an attack and are looking for a safe place,” saying it is “very appropriate to go hard on the Jenin camp.”

“We need to be prepared for continuous operations in the Jenin refugee camp, to handle pressure and, at the same time, know how to do other things as well,” the chief of staff said. “Few casualties on our side, many casualties for the enemy, destruction of infrastructure. I think such a continuous effort will bring the Jenin refugee camp to a different place.”