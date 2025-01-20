Trump: ‘Biden didn’t achieve the hostage deal – my election did’

Hours before being sworn into office, President-elect Donald Trump hails ‘epic ceasefire agreement’ between Israel and Hamas, claiming it will lead to ‘lasting peace in the Middle East.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President-elect Donald Trump lauded the implementation of the hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire on Sunday, while rejecting President Joe Biden’s claims that he was responsible for securing the long-sought agreement.

Just hours before his inauguration on Monday, Trump addressed a rally in Washington D.C. on Sunday, vowing an end to “America’s decline.”

During the event, Trump took credit for the deal reached between Israel and the Hamas terror organization in talks in Doha, Qatar last week, hours after President Biden touted the achievement shortly after three Israeli women – Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari – were transferred from Hamas back to Israel via the Red Cross.

The incoming president also hailed the deal as heralding a fundamental shift in the Middle East.

“This week, we achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East — and this agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November,” Trump said.

“I’m glad to report that the first hostages have just been released, and who knows what’s going to happen.”

“I know that Biden is saying that he made the deal,” Trump continued, blaming his 2020 election opponent for the October 7th, 2023 invasion.

“First of all, [it] would have never happened if I were President. It would have never happened. There was not even a thought of it. Iran was broke, it had no money for Hezbollah, they had no money for Hamas. They had no money. They were broke. Totally broke.”

Trump lauded his special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, for his role in pressing Qatar and Israel in the final stages of talks.

“He’s an amazing guy. I said, ‘We have to get a good negotiator.’ A lot of guys are knowledgeable but they can’t negotiate. They don’t have the personality or whatever. And Steve does, and Steve’s a great negotiator…this breakthrough really couldn’t have been done without Steve.”

“Our incoming administration achieved all of this in the Middle East, in less than three months, without being President. We’ve achieved more without being President than they’ve achieved in four years with being President.”