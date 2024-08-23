Trump highlights what Harris didn’t mention in her DNC speech

Trump called Harris a ‘radical Marxist’ who ‘stands for incompetence and weakness.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Former President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump highlighted things Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris didn’t mention in her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

“She didn’t mention China, she didn’t mention fracking, she didn’t mention Energy, she didn’t mention, meaningfully, Russia and Ukraine, she didn’t mention the big subjects of the day, that are destroying our Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“There are 60 million people in poverty in the U.S., under their watch, and she doesn’t even talk about them!” Trump posted.

In another post, Trump said, “She’s talking about how great San Francisco was before she destroyed it, probably not a good idea!”

“No specific programs, ALL TALK, NO ACTION — Why didn’t she do it three and a half years ago?” he added.

Trump then called Harris a “radical Marxist” who “stands for incompetence and weakness” while the US, under Biden, with Harris as Vice President, is “being laughed at all over the world.”

Harris, on the one hand, dismissed Trump as an “unserious man” but, on the other hand, said, “the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.”

Regarding Israel, although Harris did say that she supported a secure Israel, she lavished attention on the plight of the Palestinians in her DNC speech.

Harris said she and Biden were “working around the clock” to “get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done.”

She added, “What has happened in Gaza over the past ten months is devastating,” the vice president added, to loud applause. “So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”

Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, criticized Harris’s remarks about the Jewish state.

“Harris just made clear she is for Israel’s defense from terrorists but opposes its offense against terrorists,” Goldberg wrote. “In triangulating good and evil, she created a false moral equivalency between Oct. 7 and Israel’s just war of self-defense.”