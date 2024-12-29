UK Parliament rolls out red carpet for Hamas-linked NGO

PRC director Majed al-Zeer stands accused by authorities of playing ‘a central role’ in Hamas’s European fundraising operations.

By Jewish Breaking News

The British Parliament rolled out the welcome mat for an Arab “advocacy” group whose leader is a Hamas terrorist.

The Telegraph reports of a recent gathering by the Palestinian Return Centre (PRC), which secured parliamentary space for a discussion titled “Defending Palestinian Rights: Humanitarian and Legal Perspectives.”

Behind the benign-sounding event sat troubling connections as PRC director Majed al-Zeer stands accused by authorities of playing “a central role” in Hamas’s European fundraising operations.

German interior ministry files obtained by Der Spiegel identify al-Zeer as Hamas’s primary representative across Germany and Europe. He is often seen consorting with fellow senior Hamas members at fundraising events and attending international delegations.

In response, PRC issued a statement claiming al-Zeer isn’t involved anymore in operations:

“The PRC is an independent advocacy organization dedicated to promoting Palestinian human rights within the framework of international law. Our activities are lawful, transparent, and focused on ensuring that these rights are upheld and protected.

“Regarding Mr. Majed Al-Zeer, he has consistently rejected these allegations in public statements and affirmed that he is not, and has never been, affiliated with any Palestinian political organization, including Hamas. Additionally, Al-Zeer has not held any position at the PRC since 2019.”

However, Al-Zeer is listed on Companies House as still being the sole director at PRC.

Still, none of these red flags deterred Adam, who won his Leicester South seat on a pro-Hamas platform.

Defending his decision to host the group, Adam dismissed terror-link accusations as “ludicrous,” insisting the meeting neither “promoted terrorist organizations nor advocated violence.”

Now aligned with longtime antisemite Jeremy Corbyn in a newly formed “Independent Alliance,” Adam represents one of four anti-Israel independent voices seeking to cause more trouble in the Commons.”