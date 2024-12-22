UN condemned Israel three times as much as the rest of the world combined

Nearly three-quarters of all United Nations General Assembly motions condemning a country or countries in 2024 were directed at Israel, watchdog group says.

By World Israel News Staff

The United Nations passed nearly three times as many resolutions condemning Israel this year as it did resolutions condemning any other country on earth, a watchdog group said last week.

In a statement issued Thursday night, UN Watch released data on motions passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2024 condemning one or more countries.

The UN General Assembly rebuked Israel on Thursday in three separate resolutions, concluding the world body’s 2024 activity with a total of 17 resolutions that single out the Jewish state, compared to a total of 6 regarding the rest of the world combined.

Last Tuesday, the UNGA adopted one resolution each on the regimes of North Korea, Iran, Syria and Myanmar, and one on Russia’s violations in Ukraine. In October, there was also one resolution condemning the U.S. for its embargo of Cuba.

“The UN’s latest assault on Israel with a torrent of one-sided resolutions is surreal,” said Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, an independent non-governmental organization based in Geneva.

“It’s absurd that in the year 2024, out of a total of 23 UN General Assembly resolutions that criticize countries, 17 of them—nearly three quarters—were focused on a single country, Israel. Make no mistake, the purpose of the lopsided condemnations is to delegitimize Israel and to demonize and dehumanize Israelis,” continued Neuer.

“This demonization fuels the pro-Hamas agitators in America and around the world who today are targeting Jews with hate and violence on campus, at synagogues and community centers, and at their businesses.”

While ignoring evidence that the UN’s own relief agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, was complicit with the Hamas terror organization, the General Assembly voted last Thursday to back a resolution drafted by Norway’s delegation, singling out Israel for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was passed by a margin of 137 to 12, with 22 abstentions.

The measure expressed support for UNRWA despite the agency’s ties to Gaza terrorists, while “welcoming” a July 2024 International Court of Justice advisory opinion which declared that “Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful.”

The text made no mention of Hamas’s looting of aid convoys as contributing to the humanitarian condition, UN Watch reported.

“We’re not surprised to see Norway covering for terror-infested UNRWA,” said Neuer, “given that the director of Norway’s foreign ministry, Leni Stenseth, recently served as deputy chief of UNRWA, when she infamously visited Gaza and kowtowed before Hamas terror chief Yahya Sinwar.”