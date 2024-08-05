UN investigation reveals 9 UNRWA employees ‘may have been involved in Oct. 7’ atrocities

View of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Gaza. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan called the investigation a ‘disgrace’ because it focused on only 19 UNRWA employees.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An internal UN investigation revealed that 9 UNRWA employees “may have been involved in” the October 7th atrocities in Israel and have been fired.

The Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), an independent branch of the UN, concluded the investigation of terrorist ties and activity within the Palestinian refugee relief organization.

After investigating 19 UNRWA members, OIOS concluded that there was some evidence that 9 of them “may have been involved” in the Hamas invasion and announced that the employment of these people has been “terminated in the interests of the Agency.”

In nine other cases, there was “insufficient evidence” of their involvement with Hamas, and in one case, they said there was no evidence.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said the investigation was a “disgrace” because only 19 UNRWA employees were investigated, whereas “detailed information” was provided allegedly showing that at least 100 UNRWA workers were actively involved with Hamas.

The investigations began when it came to light in February that 7 UNRWA members participated in the October 7th attack, and the probe was launched for another 12 beginning in March.

In February, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at least 12 UNRWA employees took an active part in October 7th atrocities, an additional 30 provided assistance for October 7th terrorists, and as much as 12% of UNRWA’s staff is involved with terror groups.

Former UNRWA official Ahmad Oueidat revealed in an interview with the London-based Al-Hiwar TV channel that the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran last week, was a teacher at a UNRWA school.

“First and foremost, we can mention Ismail Haniyeh, an UNRWA teacher, and so was Dr. Talal Naji, Secretary-General of the PFLP-GC,” said Oueidat.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas’s role in UNRWA is so extensive that ‘“It is impossible to say where UNRWA ends and Hamas begins.”

On November 29, Israeli Channel 13 News reported that one of the released hostages said they were kept in the attic of a UNRWA teacher.

Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano, who was murdered on October 7th and whose body was taken to Gaza by a UNRWA social worker, confronted UNRWA Secretary-General Philippe Lazzarini when he was speaking in Switzerland.

Samerano yelled at Lazzarini, “UNRWA kidnapped my son’s body. Where is he, Mr. Lazzarini?” and “I want my son back!”