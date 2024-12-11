US boxing legend accosted by UK mob over Israel support

Rabbi Steven Burg presenting The Champion For Israel award to Floyd Mayweather at Aish HaTorah in the Old City of Jerusalem, March 11, 2024. (Ezra Amsallem/Aish)

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, an outspoken supporter of Israel, was surrounded by a mob and physically attacked over his pro-Israel positions during a visit to London.

By World Israel News Staff

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. was accosted by an anti-Israel mob recently during a visit to London, after the locals spotted the prominent pro-Israel pugilist shopping.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening while Mayweather was patronizing a jewelry shop in the Hatton Garden neighborhood.

According to a report by The Sun which cited a source close to the boxer, while Mayweather was shopping, a group of roughly ten people surrounded him, hurling racial slurs and lambasting him over his public support for the Jewish state.

Roughly two dozen others watched the event, the report said, as the mob peppered him with questions regarding his stance on Israel.

When asked why he supports Israel, Mayweather said he was “proud” of it, the source said.

At one point, one man attempted to strike the former boxer, before Mayweather’s bodyguards escorted him out of the store.

Mayweather confirmed the incident in an Instagram post Tuesday night, but downplayed the incident, denying rumors he had been injured during the confrontation.

“Let me set the record straight…there’s no truth to the rumors going around. I wasn’t punched or touched in any way.”

“What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control.”

“I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping, and unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories. I’m perfectly fine, and there’s really nothing more to it.”

Mayweather has publicly promoted a number of Israeli charities in recent years.

On Sunday, he announced the launch of the Mayweather Israel Initiative, which supports Israeli orphans.

“I’m proud to announce the Mayweather Israel Initiative,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts.”

“To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed. A heartfelt thank you to Shai Graucher for your incredible work in making this possible.”