US Security Adviser to Hamas: ‘No one is coming to rescue you’

Kirby also urged Hamas to agree to a hostage release deal.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said that Hamas should regard the fall of Assad’s regime as a warning.

In a press briefing, Kirby responded to a question about National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s comments on a potential ceasefire agreement saying that the current circumstances make it a critical moment for Hamas.

Kirby explained that Hamas is significantly weakened, with its military capabilities decimated, its leadership diminished, and no external support coming from Iran.

Additionally, Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, is in a ceasefire with Israel, further isolating Hamas.

Kirby emphasized that this moment, when Hamas is vulnerable, is the ideal opportunity to strike a deal, as pressure mounts on those supporting the organization.

“One thing I didn’t add was events in Syria, because now Assad is gone. And who was Assad’s main backer? Iran. Iran was not only unwilling but unable to come to Assad’s rescue. It’s just more proof — or should be more proof — to Hamas leaders that there is, as I said, no cavalry coming to the rescue,” he stated.

The Hamas terror organization has agreed to soften its position regarding two key issues that have held up hostage negotiations for the past year, Arab mediators told The Wall Street Journal.

According to a WSJ report on Wednesday, Hamas told hostage deal brokers that the group is willing to allow Israeli troops to remain in Gaza temporarily during a potential 60-day ceasefire, a significant shift in its demands for a complete IDF withdrawal and an end to the Gaza conflict.

Under the proposed deal, Hamas would release up to 30 hostages, including U.S. citizens, women, elderly individuals, and captives with serious medical conditions.

In exchange, Israel would free jailed Palestinian terrorists and facilitate increased humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.