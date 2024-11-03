US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as Iran threatens ‘crushing response’ against Israel

Throughout the escalation, American military installations from Syria to Iraq have weathered persistent attacks from Iranian-backed militias.

By Jewish Breaking News

The United States is beefing up its deterrent forces in the Middle East as Iran continues to threaten Israel, announcing plans on Saturday to deploy B-52 bombers, fighter jets, refueling aircraft and Navy destroyers to the region.

“Should Iran, its partners, or their proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people,” Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder stated.

Israel faces an escalating series of military confrontations across the region. Beyond direct missile exchanges with Iran, Israeli forces are actively engaging Tehran’s proxy networks on multiple fronts.

While Hamas maintains entrenched positions throughout Gaza, Hezbollah forces continue to threaten Israel’s northern border, and Houthi militants launch regular attacks from Yemen.

Throughout the escalation, American military installations from Syria to Iraq have weathered persistent attacks from Iranian-backed militias, even as U.S. warships intercept Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea shipping lanes.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued new threats against Israel on Saturday, warning of a “crushing response.”

“The enemies, whether it be the Zionist regime or the United States will certainly receive a crushing response for what they do against Iran and the Resistance Front,”Khamenei declared.

“We are fully committed to preparing the Iranian nation in every necessary way to confront arrogance. Whether in terms of military readiness, weaponry, or political efforts, thank God, officials are actively engaged in these efforts.”

“This is not merely about revenge; it is a logical movement, a confrontation aligned with religion, ethics, Sharia, and international laws,” he said.

“The Iranian people and the country’s officials will not show any hesitation or leniency in this regard. Be assured of this.”

However, Iran’s ability to make good on its threats against Israel may have been significantly compromised, with U.S. and Israeli officials revealing to the Wall Street Journal that Israeli strikes inflicted heavy damage on Tehran’s air defenses and missile manufacturing sites.