‘Vast majority of Australians stand with Israel,’ says anchor fired over pro-Israel comments

Australian news host fired over pro-Israel views meets with Israeli President and Knesset Speaker, emphasizes Israel’s right to self-defense.

By World Israel News Staff

President Isaac and First Lady Michal Herzog Monday met with Australian journalist Erin Molan who was visiting Israel as part of a delegation organized by the Australia Israel and Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

Molan, 41, had worked as a television news anchor at Sky News Australia before she was fired earlier this month.

After her firing, Molan claimed that her dismissal was due to her outspoken support for Israel and public criticism of not only the Hamas terror organization but Israel’s critics abroad as well.

During their meeting, President Herzog thanked her for standing up for Israel.

“We followed you during this war as one with moral clarity,” said Herzog. “We are under this huge attack – endless attack – by people who don’t understand, who don’t get the picture.”

“We are the ones who are fighting for the free world. We are the ones who are stopping this empire of evil. We’re at this for frontier of clash of civilization, of values, and we are to blame? And here comes somebody who has an opinion and moral clarity and we are very grateful.”

“Something has to change. Terror is unacceptable. All this violence is unacceptable. This is the watershed that we are dealing with, and I think that is why your voice means so much, and that’s why Israelis identify with what you say.”

Molan emphasized that despite media attention on anti-Israel voices, most Australians side with Israel in the current war.

“You see so much horror and terror and heartbreak, but then you also feel the most incredible sense of hope.”

“I can assure you the vast majority of Australians stand with you. The loud minority gets a very big run. Clearly, we all believe, and we stand with you.”

“But I didn’t quite comprehend the level of depravity of what occurred on October 7, and you can’t until you watch that video and you visit where it happened. We all want kids in Gaza to stop dying. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t, but the way we do that is get the hostages home and end Hamas.”

A day earlier, Molan met with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud).