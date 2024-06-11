Visitors trapped as pro-Hamas mob descends on Oct.7 massacre exhibit

Pro-Hamas rally draws anti-Zionist Neturei Karta activists to Nova Exhibition in Manhattan, leaving visitors trapped inside.

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel protesters rallied outside of an exhibit in New York City on the October 7th music festival massacre, leaving visitors trapped inside.

On Monday, hundreds of pro-Hamas and pro-Hezbollah demonstrators descended on the Nova Exhibition, held on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, waving flags of the two terror groups.

Flags representing Hamas’s Izz al-Din Qassam Brigade, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s alleged subsidiary Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, along with Within Our Lifetime, were seen in footage taken from the demonstration.

Protest organizer Nerdeen Kiswani called the massacre exhibit “nothing more than Zionist propaganda.”

“Zionists decided to rave next to a concentration camp; that’s exactly what this music festival was, like having a rave right next to the gas chambers during the Holocaust,” Kiswani stated in a video shared by the group Stop Antisemitism.

“We have no words for this evil,” the NGO commented.

As a result of the rowdy protest, security officials prevented visitors from leaving the exhibit for their own safety.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine slammed what he called the “repulsive, vile” demonstration outside of the exhibition.

“The Nova Music Festival Exhibition is a moving, heart-wrenching remembrance of the October 7 massacre,” Levine tweeted. “It offers a message of tolerance and hope.”

Protesters marched through Wall Street displaying Hezbollah and Al-Qassam flags.

A small delegation from the radical anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox group Neturei Karta took part in the event, carrying a sign which read “Zionists are not Jews and not humans.”

The protest was part of the larger “citywide day of rage for Gaza” organized by Within Our Lifetime.

Participants were encouraged to protest and then split into smaller groups to rally against “cultural institutions invested in genocide” including the American Museum of Natural History, the Metropolitan Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, and the Brooklyn Museum.

Some 360 partygoers were killed during the Nova Music Festival on October 7th, which took place outside the town of Re’im near the Gaza frontier.