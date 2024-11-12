Footage from the impact site revealed damage to the facility’s outdoor play area and the building, with the kindergarten’s windows shattered by the blast.

Footage shows a Hezbollah drone flying over the Haifa area a short while ago. https://t.co/rqATUWkhAV pic.twitter.com/auqvNbC8Lx

A Hezbollah suicide drone crashed into a kindergarten playground in Nesher, northern Israel. Thankfully, all the children reached the safe room in time. pic.twitter.com/ebnRaGbGMl

MIRACLE: A Hezbollah drone hit a kindergarten in the Haifa suburb of Nesher. The alarms didn’t go off, but fortunately, the children were unharmed.

Every day, Hezbollah launches dozens of missiles at civilians in northern Israel. When will the world finally condemn this? pic.twitter.com/hlDMpcY5Nb

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 12, 2024