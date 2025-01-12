WATCH: Firefighting planes battle massive blazes in California January 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-firefighting-planes-battle-massive-blazes-in-california/ Email Print Cal Fire reported that the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, and Hurst fires had burned through 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), an area larger than San Francisco, with the Palisades and Eaton fires accounting for 59 square miles (153 square kilometers) of the destruction.WATCHNon stop air drops over Palisades fire yesterday. pic.twitter.com/udh8NEYz9g— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 12, 2025 WATCH Los Angeles is witnessing one of the largest aerial firefighting operations in history.Incredible footage. pic.twitter.com/PxhTv5a0Vm— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 12, 2025 Being a firefighter pilot is not an easy job pic.twitter.com/1cEBcnHnvC— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 12, 2025 Absolutely insane scenes from Los Angeles.Is this the first time a major, deadly fire has been so well documented with high resolution video? I can't remember anything like this. pic.twitter.com/Ilb786Nggj — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 12, 2025 FirefightershelicoptersLA fires