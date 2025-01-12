Search

WATCH: Firefighting planes battle massive blazes in California

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-firefighting-planes-battle-massive-blazes-in-california/
Email Print

Cal Fire reported that the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, and Hurst fires had burned through 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), an area larger than San Francisco, with the Palisades and Eaton fires accounting for 59 square miles (153 square kilometers) of the destruction.

>