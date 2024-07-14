Search

WATCH: Footage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

The video shows the shooter lying on the roof and opening fire at the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A newly released video captures the moments before and after the shots rang out at the Trump rally, filmed from a behind-the-stage perspective. pic.twitter.com/c9HhHBbOV2

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 14, 2024

