WATCH: Fourth aerial attack by IDF on Houthi targets kills 5

The IDF targeted Sanaa Airport, destroying its control tower, and struck neighboring energy facilities, along with hitting Hodeidah port.

The IDF has forcefully attacked and Yemen is in flames!

This is the result of the Houthis' relentless terror against the Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel.

The Israeli Air Force planes flew 2,000 km to attack Houthi terror sites. The IDF's long arm will reach every corner of… pic.twitter.com/ULEf9QaylM — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) December 26, 2024

Israel carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen following repeated attacks by the group. Among the targets were the international airport, power stations, military infrastructure in Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports. pic.twitter.com/Iu4bRCupgo — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 26, 2024

WATCH Panic at the airport in Yemen… Via: @inside_IL_intel pic.twitter.com/HhbRArbdZN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 26, 2024

WATCH⚡️ Israeli Jets taking off to strike Yemen pic.twitter.com/9Yo6piGHjV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 26, 2024