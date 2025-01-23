WATCH: Hamas rocket strikes Gazan house instead of Jerusalem

In a poorly-edited propaganda video, Hamas terrorists film themselves targeting Jerusalem with two rockets, but one mistakenly strikes a Palestinian home in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades’ Rocket Mishap Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades recently uploaded a propaganda video showing their fighters firing rockets toward Jerusalem. However, at around the 55-second mark, a critical editing mistake reveals something incredibly amateur yet typical. The… pic.twitter.com/i47mgM1nyO — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 22, 2025