Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters disrupt Israeli history class at Columbia University

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-disrupt-israeli-history-class-at-columbia-university/
Email Print

Masked anti-Israel protesters stormed an Israeli history class at Columbia University on Tuesday, hurling anti-Israel fliers at students and loudly delivering a speech, which created a hostile environment for those in attendance.

Read  Ritchie Torres blasts Columbia over ‘Intifada’ student publication, calls for ‘revolution’ against ‘far-left’

>