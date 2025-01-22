WATCH: Hamas supporters disrupt Israeli history class at Columbia University January 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-disrupt-israeli-history-class-at-columbia-university/ Email Print Masked anti-Israel protesters stormed an Israeli history class at Columbia University on Tuesday, hurling anti-Israel fliers at students and loudly delivering a speech, which created a hostile environment for those in attendance.Absurd! On the first day of classes this semester, pro-Palestine students at @Columbia barged into a 'History of Modern Israel' class, spreading violent messages against Jewish students.Every single keffiyeh-clad student involved must be expelled for harassment & promoting… pic.twitter.com/j049hAfSqN— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 21, 2025 It’s day 1 of Prof. @shilonavi History of Modern Israel @Columbia and masked protestors just barged in to intimidate and disrupt. So much for “academic freedom.” Welcome to Columbia, 2025! pic.twitter.com/S6GbzKFqut— Elisha (Lishi) Baker (@LishiBaker) January 21, 2025 Columbia university has a terrorist problem. When do the deportations start? pic.twitter.com/9IoRtUZrsv— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 22, 2025 HAPPENING NOW: Terror supporters have taken over Columbia's main quad, chanting "Long Live the Intifada."Can someone please tell me why Columbia is still an accredited university? Or how about why billions of our tax dollars are going to them? pic.twitter.com/JC3mvuJXNc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 21, 2025 Read Ritchie Torres blasts Columbia over ‘Intifada’ student publication, calls for ‘revolution’ against ‘far-left’ anti-Israel protestersAntisemitismclassColumbia University