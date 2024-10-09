WATCH: Hezbollah rocket shrapnel destroys children’s room in Safed

Hezbollah launched 90 rockets at Safed and surrounding neighborhoods, causing some damage to several houses but thankfully no casualties.

Footage from roughly an hour ago, showing the Moment that a Hezbollah Rocket struck a Residential Building in the City of Safed. pic.twitter.com/zqrsqrXVyJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2024

Several Buildings within the City of Safed in the Upper Galilee Region, suffered Direct Impacts during the latest Hezbollah Rocket Barrage against Northern Israel. Thankfully, resulting in No Serious Casualties. pic.twitter.com/CvJ4qUl9nQ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2024

Hezbollah shrapnel land straight into a children’s room in Safed, thankfully they were not there. https://t.co/o3MgDDFMm5 pic.twitter.com/EGbkIFqiEK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 9, 2024