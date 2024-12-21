WATCH: Footage from ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv injuring 16 Israelis December 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthis-fire-ballistic-missile-at-tel-aviv-16-injured/ Email Print The IDF is investigating the failed interceptions of the Houthi missile that injured 16 people and destroyed a 2-year-old child’s bedroom.A Houthi Ballistic Missile appears to have struck Tel Aviv, with Emergency Services responding to a Fire within the City. pic.twitter.com/Od8ZmjB32W— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 21, 2024 Tel Aviv: A missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi groups, backed by Iran, struck Tel Aviv. The attack caused damage to homes and left three people with minor injuries from shrapnel. pic.twitter.com/QeUMdEs337 — Kurdish Gal Gadot (KGG) (@itsKGG) December 21, 2024 A close-up view of the Houthi ballistic missile that struck Tel Aviv overnight. pic.twitter.com/hon3SpUmfW— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 21, 2024 A children’s playground and houses were hit tonight by a missile attack launched from Yemen by Houthi terrorists.An elementary school was hit by a missile launched from Yemen by Houthi terrorists just days ago. The Houthis only care about one thing: killing and destroying the… pic.twitter.com/GxCXpGi1m9— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 21, 2024 A missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi terrorists exploded in Tel Aviv, destroying a 2-year-old girl’s bedroom.“She usually sleeps there, but last night she was with me,” her mother said.The Houthi terror attack injured at least 16 people.pic.twitter.com/zuQ0sMvVlp— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 21, 2024 Read Houthi missile triggers alarms in Judea Ballistic missileHouthisTel Aviv