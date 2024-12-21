Search

WATCH: Footage from ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv injuring 16 Israelis

The IDF is investigating the failed interceptions of the Houthi missile that injured 16 people and destroyed a 2-year-old child’s bedroom.

