WATCH: IDF obliterates Syrian naval fleet and air force

December 10, 2024

The Israeli Air Force has conducted its largest wave of airstrikes in Syria in years, aiming to deny use of heavy and chemical weaponry by rebel factions against Israel.

The Israeli Navy destroyed multiple Syrian navy vessels armed with sea-to-sea missiles at Minet el-Beida and Latakia, ensuring advanced weaponry doesn't reach hostile forces.

The Israeli Air Force has destroyed Syria's entire fleet of MiG-29 aircraft. In recent strikes, dozens of combat aircraft, helicopters, anti-aircraft batteries, radars, long-range rockets, and weapons warehouses have been wiped out.