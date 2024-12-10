WATCH: IDF obliterates Syrian naval fleet and air force

The Israeli Air Force has conducted its largest wave of airstrikes in Syria in years, aiming to deny use of heavy and chemical weaponry by rebel factions against Israel.

Israeli Navy Obliterates Syrian Missile Fleet The Israeli Navy destroyed multiple Syrian navy vessels armed with sea-to-sea missiles at Minet el-Beida and Latakia, ensuring advanced weaponry doesn’t reach hostile forces. The Air Force has also conducted more than 300 strikes in… pic.twitter.com/vBltmMIdaj — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 10, 2024