WATCH: IDF spokesperson details Israel’s response to the Houthi attacks

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari reveals operational details about the IDF’s attack on Yemen’s Hodeidah port, in response to the Houthis drone attack on a residential building in Tel Aviv that killed one Israeli.

“Israel’s necessary and proportionate strikes were carried out in order to stop and repell the Houthi’s terror attacks after 9 months of continuous aerial attacks toward Israeli territory.”

Hear from IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari on Israel’s response to the Houthi… pic.twitter.com/VEocconfhJ

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 20, 2024