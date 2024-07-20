Search

WATCH: IDF spokesperson details Israel’s response to the Houthi attacks

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari reveals operational details about the IDF’s attack on Yemen’s Hodeidah port, in response to the Houthis drone attack on a residential building in Tel Aviv that killed one Israeli.

