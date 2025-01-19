WATCH: IDF troops begin withdrawing from parts of the Gaza Strip

Per the ceasefire agreement, the IDF will retain control of the Philadelphi Corridor during Phase 1 of the ceasefire but will withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, which divides Gaza in half.

