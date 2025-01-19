WATCH: IDF troops begin withdrawing from parts of the Gaza Strip January 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-begin-withdrawing-from-parts-of-the-gaza-strip/ Email Print Per the ceasefire agreement, the IDF will retain control of the Philadelphi Corridor during Phase 1 of the ceasefire but will withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, which divides Gaza in half.During the first stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement that took effect on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces is to retain control of the Philadelphi Corridor separating Egypt from Gaza and preventing mass weapons smuggling.While this is welcome news, the IDF is also set… pic.twitter.com/jzRIWhMqIm— Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) January 19, 2025 ️ IDF PULLS OUT FROM RAFAH AS HOSTAGE EXCHANGE BEGINS IDF forces have been observed withdrawing from Rafah in southern Gaza. This move aligns with ongoing negotiations and operations in the area.️ Israel is receiving the list of hostages to be released by Hamas today.… pic.twitter.com/sRZcGxgbBt— Israel Realtime (@IsraelRealtime) January 19, 2025 IDFNetzarim CorridorRafahwithdrawal