Search

WATCH: IDF troops begin withdrawing from parts of the Gaza Strip

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-begin-withdrawing-from-parts-of-the-gaza-strip/
Email Print

Per the ceasefire agreement, the IDF will retain control of the Philadelphi Corridor during Phase 1 of the ceasefire but will withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, which divides Gaza in half.

>