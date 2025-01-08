WATCH: Massive California wildfire forces over 30,000 to evacuate January 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-california-wildfire-forces-over-30000-to-evacuate/ Email Print Tens of thousands of people are evacuating from multiple locations along the West Coast as massive wildfires spread, fueled by powerful winds gusting up to 80-100 mph.SCARYLA: Two men and their dog are trapped inside a home encircled by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/abs00TQMWF— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 8, 2025 BREAKING: Fires erupt as wind-driven infernos rage across LA Blazes in Palisades, Sylmar, and Eaton scorch neighborhoods, fueled by strong winds. Homes and structures have been burning near power lines, leaving 200,000+ without power.Residents flee as fires spread rapidly,… pic.twitter.com/kd1U3h66OJ— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 8, 2025 Fire is out of control; tens of thousands evacuated. LA pic.twitter.com/9gGFeIFpzn— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 8, 2025 It would be the worst fire in LA history; where is the National Guard?#MalibuFire #PalisadeFire https://t.co/VBhUtF4KTn pic.twitter.com/qvShoXgIWX— Satggin Jalali ساتگين جلالى (@satggin) January 8, 2025 CaliforniaPacific PalisadesWildfires