WATCH: Millions of Captagon pills found in Assad's warehouses December 11, 2024

The Assad family has made billions of dollars selling Captagon pills across the Middle East, and the money from the illegal drug trade is then used to finance terrorism in Israel and around the world.Assad was one of the largest drug lords in the world. The Syrian rebels have found Assad's Captagon stash. pic.twitter.com/sqZGGfyp0V— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 11, 2024Inside at the massive Captagon pills factory of former Assad regime & Iran-backed Hezbollah in Douma, Damascus. Captagon has become a major financial lifeline for the Assad government, generating billions annually. Source: @Levant_24_ pic.twitter.com/VHf96Mh8xf— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 11, 2024Assad, the world's largest drug dealer has his Captagon destroyed. pic.twitter.com/AMk0nTqHdx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 11, 2024 Syria: the rebels captured the Captagon factories of Maher al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad's brother. This was the Assad family's most lucrative industry: exporting drugs throughout the Middle East.Captagon is part of Hezbollah's revenue system. According to estimates in Syria,… pic.twitter.com/qnnxMF8T5q— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 11, 2024