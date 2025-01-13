WATCH: Simulation shows rapid spread of Los Angeles wildfires

At least 24 people have died in the raging fires tearing through thousands of acres in Los Angeles, and dozens have been arrested for looting evacuated homes.

Animated map shows a timeline of how large the Palisades Fire grew over just a few days.

Over 100,000 people are still under evacuation orders.

The Eaton, Hurst & Palisades fires have spread to over 38,000 acres combined.

The death toll is currently 24, however Gavin Newsom… pic.twitter.com/XdtVsWONx3

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 13, 2025