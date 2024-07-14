WATCH: The massive airstrike that targeted Hamas’s #2 Mohammed Deif

Mohammed Deif and Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of the terror group’s Khan Yunis Brigade, were targeted in a building above ground close to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone and the city of Khan Yunis.

Many studies on the effect of psychedelics on depression and mood have proven that they are an effective therapy to treat anxiety and depression. Well, I can say without any doubt that these magical bunker busting mushrooms that took out Mahmoud Deif, Rafe Salame and 75+ other… pic.twitter.com/CYuQx5Asnc — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) July 13, 2024

Previously Unseen Footage of this morning’s Strike by the Israeli Air Force on a Hamas Compound in Southern Gaza, which likely resulted in the Elimination of Mohammed Deif, the Head of Hamas’s Military Wing as well as his Deputy and the Commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade, Rafa’a… pic.twitter.com/ttHchuCOh3 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 14, 2024