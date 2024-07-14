Search

WATCH: The massive airstrike that targeted Hamas’s #2 Mohammed Deif

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-massive-airstrike-that-targeted-hamass-2-mohammed-deif/
Email Print

Mohammed Deif and Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of the terror group’s Khan Yunis Brigade, were targeted in a building above ground close to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone and the city of Khan Yunis.

>