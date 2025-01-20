WATCH: Two-state-solution is not the answer says Mike Huckabee

Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, revealed his thoughts on the two-state solution, stating that there was already a Palestinian state in Gaza, and now it’s run by a terror group who kidnaps and murders innocent civilians.

BREAKING:

Incoming US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Brian Kilmeade: Do you believe that a two state solution is the future?

Mike Huckabee: "No. We have to recognize there was a Palestinian state. It was called Gaza. Look how that turned out." pic.twitter.com/PiX2f0nR5H

— REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) January 20, 2025