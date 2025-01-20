Search

WATCH: Two-state-solution is not the answer says Mike Huckabee

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-two-state-solution-is-not-the-answer-says-mike-huckabee/
Email Print

Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, revealed his thoughts on the two-state solution, stating that there was already a Palestinian state in Gaza, and now it’s run by a terror group who kidnaps and murders innocent civilians.

>