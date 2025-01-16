10 soldiers injured during training exercise in the Negev

Three soldiers were moderately wounded, and seven sustained light injuries after a weapon exploded during an exercise at the Engineering Corps Training Base in the Negev.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Ten soldiers were injured during a training exercise in the Negev.

The soldiers had previously participated in a classroom lesson that included a display of Hezbollah weapons.

At 9 am, one of the weapons exploded during a classroom session.

The IDF announced that the incident is being investigated.

The base commander and other officers evacuated the wounded and conducted a preliminary investigation.

There was a 24-hour suspension in training to allow for a thorough investigation of the incident.

Three Israeli soldiers were injured, two of them critically, during a counterterrorism operation in Qabatiya, near Jenin in northern Samaria, on Tuesday night, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The soldiers’ vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb planted by Palestinian terrorists, the IDF reported. All three soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for treatment, and their families have been informed.

In a separate incident, Israel conducted an airstrike in Jenin as part of its ongoing counterterrorism efforts in Judea and Samaria, according to the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the strike left six people dead and several others injured. Israeli officials have not provided additional details about the target or the results of the operation.