100,000 shekels and weapons seized in counter-terror raid

Cash and guns seized by the Border Police in a counter-terror raid (Screenshot/X)

Wanted terrorist killed in shoot-out with security forces; explosives laboratory discovered at his home.

By World Israel News Staff

A counter-terror raid carried out on Sunday by Border Police unearthed nearly 100,000 shekels in cash, numerous guns and ammunition, and an explosives laboratory.

Hassan Raba’a, a resident of Meithalun, a PA-controlled town in Samaria, began shooting at officers as they attempted to arrest him on terror charges.

During the firefight, the man was shot dead. A search of his body found that he was carrying two handguns.

After a subsequent search of his home, Border Police officers seized a shotgun, pipe bombs, ammunition, and 96,000 shekels in cash ($26,000).

A warehouse on the man’s property, which was being used for manufacturing explosives, was destroyed by security forces.

Also on Sunday, during a routine inspection at the entrance to Nablus (Shechem), troops stopped a vehicle which was found to be carrying 20 pistols and cartridges.

The driver was arrested and taken for questioning.

Last week, in a joint operation between the Shin Bet, Border Police, and IDF, security forces carried out an undercover operation to arrest a wanted terrorist.

Dressed in civilian clothes, security forces detained the man at a cafe in Nablus.

After the suspect was arrested, violent clashes broke out between locals and security forces.

Some threw firebombs, rocks, and other projectiles at the troops as they withdrew from the city.

Security forces responded by shooting several of the rioters and neutralizing the threat, according to a report from Hebrew-language outlet Mako.

According to analysts, Iran has been stepping up it attempts to smuggle weapons to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria in recent months.

“Iran is using its bases in Syria and the Captagon [amphetamine]-running networks to bring in weapons into Jordan and from there to Samaria — the ‘River’ Jordan is a creek,” Col. (res.) Eran Lerman, vice president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), told JNS.

“They are also using Muslim Brotherhood infrastructures in Jordan to mobilize terrorists.”