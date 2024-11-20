$5 million and repatriation: Netanyahu’s rewards for hostage info

Netanyahu promises to “bring back all of the hostages,” dangles cash reward for information leading to rescue.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that those providing information leading to the rescue of the hostages would be rewarded with $5 million and safe passage out of the Gaza Strip, during a tour of the coastal enclave on Tuesday.

Appealing to Gazans, Netanyahu said “whoever brings us a hostage, will find a safe way out for himself and his family.”

Netanyahu also stressed that Israel “will also give a reward of $5 million for each hostage.”

“The choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We will bring them all back,” he added.

Notably, from Netanyahu’s statement, it appears that the offer stands regardless of whether the hostage is living or dead.

The premier also vowed that terrorists who had murdered or assaulted captives would be caught and punished by Israel.

“Whoever dares to harm our hostages — their blood is on your head,” Netanyahu warned. “We will pursue you, and we will find you.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz accompanied Netanyahu on the tour of the Netzarim Corridor, which divides the Strip along a north-south line.

Katz told soldiers stationed at the Corridor “their most important mission” is to rescue the hostages who have been held in the Strp for more than 13 months.

“We also have to ensure that Hamas won’t rule here the day after” the conflict ends, Katz said.

In October, an Israeli entrepreneur pledged to personally pay a $100,000 reward in cash or Bitcoin to Gazans who provide information leading to the recovery of living Israeli hostages still held in the Strip.

Nearly a month after the offer was made by Daniel Birnbaum, the former CEO of SodaStream, it appears that no Gazans have taken him up on the offer.

While some of the hostages were originally held by Gazan families in their homes, it is likely that all remaining hostages are in subterranean tunnels to thwart rescue attempts.