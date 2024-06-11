American Jews widely support Israel, feel more connected to their Jewish identity since Oct. 7, new survey shows

The survey found that 93 percent think antisemitism in the US is a problem and 87 percent agreed that it has increased since the Oct. 7 attacks.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Most American Jews have felt a stronger connection to Israel and their Jewish identity in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, according to a new survey by the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The AJC’s 2024 Survey of American Jewish Opinion, published on Monday, revealed that 85 percent of American Jewish adults believe it is important for the US to continue to support Israel following the Oct. 7 attacks, with 60 percent rating it as “very important.”

Meanwhile, 57 percent of American Jews said they have felt more connected to Israel or their Jewish identity since the Hamas massacre.

When asked what they have done to feel more connected, 25 percent acknowledged donating to a Jewish and/or Israel-related cause.

Seventy-eight percent of Jews also said they are paying more attention to news about Israel now than compared to before Oct. 7.

A total of 1,001 Jewish adults aged 18 or older were interviewed online for the survey by the research company SSRS from March 12-April 6, with a 3.9 percent margin of error.

“Despite rising antisemitism making Jews feel less safe, American Jews are defiantly proud about who they are and even more connected to Israel,” said AJC CEO Ted Deutch.

American Jews were also asked in the survey about the rise in antisemitism in the United States to record levels since the Oct. 7 attacks.

The survey found that 93 percent think antisemitism in the US is a problem and 87 percent agreed that it has increased since the Oct. 7 attacks, with 55 percent saying anti-Jewish hatred has increased “a lot” since then.

Forty-five percent reported feeling unsafe expressing their views about Israel on social media, and 64 percent said discourse about the Israel-Hamas war has affected their personal or work relationships in at least one way.

However, only seven percent of respondents said they considered moving to another country due to antisemitism in the US, and more than one in ten American Jewish adults ended a friendship or relationship since Oct. 7 because the person expressed antisemitic views.

Forty-two percent of American Jews admitted feeling unsafe wearing Jewish symbols, such as a Star of David, in public since Oct. 7 .

Among those surveyed, 62 percent said they received Jewish education about Israel in at least one place, including synagogue, a Jewish day school, yeshiva, or camp.