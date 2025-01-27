‘An Insult’ – Holocaust museum chairman blasts Elon Musk’s address to German nationalists

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the opening of a Tesla factory in Germany, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)

Dani Dayan, chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem and a former Israeli diplomat, blasts pro-Trump billionaire over video address to German nationalist party calling for rejection of war guilt, restoration of German national pride.

By World Israel News Staff

A former Israeli diplomat, who now heads the country’s national Holocaust memorial museum, chastised billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk over a video statement made via satellite at an election event organized by a German nationalist party.

On Saturday, Musk made a statement by video at an event in the eastern city of Halle, addressing the official launch of the right-wing AfD (Alternative For Germany) 2025 election campaign.

During the event, Musk said it was time to embrace German national pride against multiculturalism, saying that today’s Germans should not bear the guilty of their parents and grandparents for the legacy of the Holocaust.

“I think there is too much focus on past guilt,” Musk said, “and we need to move beyond that. Children should not feel guilty for the sins of their parents – their great grandparents even.”

A day later, Dani Dayan, the chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem and a former Israeli consul-general in New York who once served as chief of the Yesha Council – an umbrella group representing all Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria – condemned Musk’s comments, calling them an “insult” to Holocaust victims.

“Contrary to Elon Musk’s advice,” tweeted Dayan, “the remembrance and acknowledgement of the dark past of the country and its people should be central in shaping the German society.”

“Failing to do so is an insult to the victims of Nazism and a clear danger to the democratic future of Germany.”

Musk’s comments came just two days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day was observed on Monday.