Biden burning down the house

President Joe Biden chows down on ice cream at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in New York, as Seth Meyers watches. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

His family’s get-out-of-jail-free card is only the culmination of a spree in which Biden passed out pre-emptive pardons like Halloween candy.

By Mark Tapson, JNS

Inauguration Day 2025 was a great day for America, the beginning of our nation’s comeback to greatness, and the end of an era most Americans consider a steep descent into progressive madness and self-destruction.

But even as Donald J. Trump reclaimed the White House on Monday and began launching a series of orders to restore sanity and put America First, evicted tenant Joe Biden – arguably the worst President in our country’s history – raced in his final hours to set as many fires as possible on his way out the door.

Literally within the last 15 minutes of his term, for example, the doddering puppet pardoned five members of the Biden crime family – brother James Biden and wife Sara; sister Valerie and her husband John Owens; and brother Francis – to protect them from the incoming administration holding them accountable, possibly for treasonous corruption.

Wait, haven’t the Democrats been self-righteously declaring for eight years that no one is above the law, not even a President?

Biden, predictably, issued a statement, reeking of shameless hypocrisy, claiming he is merely protecting those family members from Trump’s vengeful political retaliation.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” stated the bitter, angry hypocrite.

The irony here is that it is the Democrats who have spent the last eight years targeting their political enemies – most notably their hated arch-enemy Trump – with merciless and relentless partisan lawfare. Biden’s statement accuses Trump of precisely the strategy to which his own Party has resorted:

“Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances.”

Yes, that is precisely why the Democrats engage in it with such fervor: it suits their politics of personal destruction. It is exactly the kind of vicious persecution the cruel J6 Committee brought to bear against the Capitol “insurrectionists,” many of whom Trump rightfully plans to pardon (when Biden pardons someone, it is to protect political cronies; when Trump pardons someone, it is because he or she has been unjustly targeted politically).

But his family’s get-out-of-jail-free card is only the culmination of a spree in which Biden passed out pre-emptive pardons like Halloween candy.

He also pardoned COVID pandemic monster Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was at the center of one of the worst crimes against humanity in the modern era; woke General Mark Milley, who fretted over the existential threat of “white rage” and once admitted that if Trump ordered an attack on China, he would call the ChiCom regime and warn them; and ironically, the members of the House committee that persecuted the J6 protesters.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden said in a statement.

Revealingly, that assertion runs directly counter to what the J6 prisoners were told by the Justice Department back in November, when they were threatened that accepting a future pardon from Trump would confirm their guilt:

“[A] pardon at some unspecified date in the future … would not unring the bell of conviction. In fact, quite the opposite. The defendant would first have to accept the pardon, which necessitates a confession of guilt.”

Wouldn’t that also apply to Fauci, Milley, the J6 inquisitors, Biden’s son Hunter, and the other pardoned Biden family members?

No, because as the Democrats see it, a pardon for their comrades protects them from political retribution; a pardon for Trump supporters, by contrast, damns them as guilty for all time. This is the gospel according to the Party that claims to be the standard-bearer for democracy against fascism.

True to his Party’s pro-crime stance, Biden also commuted the life sentence for Native American activist Leonard Peltier, the radical Left’s celebrity-beloved icon convicted of killing two F.B.I. agents in 1975 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

He gave a posthumous pardon to pan-African and racial separatist Marcus Garvey, whom he referred to as a “renowned civil rights and human rights leader.”

Old Joe also commuted the sentences of nearly all prisoners on federal death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole (as well as commuting the sentences of 1,500 people who were on home confinement, the largest number of commutations by a president in a single day).

Trump said after his inauguration that Biden had pardoned “political thugs” who were “very, very guilty of very bad crime.” Indeed.

Biden also issued a series of policy decisions, many of them executive actions, intended to further his agenda and to throw up roadblocks to changes Trump had promised to make.

They included, among others: removing Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism; approving U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia by Ukraine, as well as supplying Ukraine with American anti-personnel mines and announcing more sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector; cancelling student loans for more than 150,000 more borrowers (bringing the total to more than five million); and extending deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from Sudan, Ukraine, El Salvador and Venezuela.

Trump remains unruffled. “Fear not, these ‘orders’ will be terminated shortly,” he said.

Leftists are not builders; they are destroyers. This is perfectly exemplified by ex-President Joe Biden’s petulant, destructive trail of a record number of pardons, many of them pre-emptive, which set a dangerous precedent for presidential power.

“We have never had such a self-serving and corrupt president in our history,” judged my friend Peter Schweizer, bestselling author and president of the Government Accountability Institute.

Good riddance, because as Trump put it in his inaugural speech, “From this moment on, American decline is over.”