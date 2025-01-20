British, Israeli soccer teams celebrate return of Hamas hostage, sports fan Emily Damari

Tottenham fans have shown solidarity with Damari many times since she was kidnapped in 2023 by releasing yellow balloons in her honor, hanging posters about her, and tying hundreds of yellow ribbons around the team’s home stadium.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The English Premier League soccer team Tottenham Spurs and the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team in Israel celebrated the return home of British-Israeli dual citizen Emily Damari as one of the three civilian hostages who were released from Hamas captivity on Sunday as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and the terrorist organization.

Damari, a 28-year-old passionate Tottenham supporter, as well as Nova music festival survivor Romi Gonen, 23, and veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 30, returned to Israel on Sunday morning after being abducted more than 15 months ago during the Hamas-led terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Damari, the only British hostage still in captivity, and Steinbrecher were both kidnapped from their homes in Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

On Sunday, the official account on X for Tottenham supporters in Israel shared a photo of Damari and the caption read, “Emily is coming home TODAY! #ShesOneOfOurOwn.”

At several soccer matches since Damari’s abduction, fans of the north London team have chanted “Emily Damari, she’s one of our own, she’s one of our own, Emily Damari, bring her home.”

Former Tottenham player Ramon Vega also shared his excitement about Damari’s return. After Tottenham loss to Everton 3-2 on Sunday, the 53-year-old Swiss soccer player wrote on X: “At least one positive thought today from the Spurs family! Welcome home, Emily. COYS Spurs!”

Tottenham fans have shown solidarity with Damari many times since she was kidnapped in 2023.

They released yellow balloons in her honor, hung posters about her, and tied hundreds of yellow ribbons around the team’s home stadium. Last week, Arsenal and Tottenham fans united in support of Damari at the north London derby.

Maccabi Tel Aviv additionally celebrated Damari’s return home on Sunday. “Our Emily is back home!” the team wrote in a Hebrew-language post on Instagram.

“We waited and prayed for 471 days for your return and today the heart is filled with happiness that you are back with us together with Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbercher.”

Former Maccabi Tel Aviv player Yonatan Cohen, who now plays for the Australian team Melbourne City, also commented on Damari’s return in a Hebrew-language post on Instagram and revealed that he has been in contact with her family since her abduction.

“After the cursed day of October 7, when Emily was taken, her family reached out to me and told me about her — her joy for life, her strength, and the light she brought everywhere she went. Her story deeply touched me, and since that day, I’ve been in regular contact with her family. Emily has been on my mind constantly,” he wrote on Instagram.

“For every match, in every stadium, I wore a shirt with her picture on it, and I prayed every day that she would return to her beloved family. With every goal and every happy moment, I wished in my heart for her to smile her big smile again. When we moved to Australia, I packed her shirt with me, and I’ve been waiting ever since for the day she would become a symbol of our victory.”

“Emily’s touching comeback, full of pride and joy, is not just a victory for her family and the people of Israel — it is a victory of faith and of hope, that the good will always win,” Cohen added.

“Emily and family, today I’m excited to send you a strong hug from afar and wish you to quickly return to normal, wrapped in the warmth and love of your family and relatives. I’m already waiting to see each other when I get back to Israel. You are our victory!”

The Israeli soccer team Hapoel Haifa shared several messages on social media celebrating the return of the three hostages with special attention given to Gonen, an avid fan of the team who they’ve honored in previous matches.

Hapoel Haifa team members and its coach recorded a personal video message for Gonen, welcoming her back home. They also offered her free season tickets and a shirt bearing her name.

Hapoel Haifa said that on Monday, before its match against M.S. Ashdod, it will hold a ceremony to celebrate the return of the three hostages.