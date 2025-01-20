Donald Trump to be sworn in as 47th president

Donald Trump looks over at President Barack Obama before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP /Andrew Harnik)

Breaking with diplomatic custom, Trump has extended invitations to several international leaders, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

By Jewish Breaking News

Marking an unprecedented return to the White House after a four-year absence, history will be made today as Donald Trump is sworn in at 12 noon as the 47th President of the United States.

In a last-minute change announced Friday, the inauguration ceremony will move inside the Capitol building due to frigid temperatures, as opposed to the traditional West Lawn venue overlooking the National Mall.

Despite the change affecting the distribution of over 220,000 public tickets, Trump has assured supporters they can watch via live feed at Washington’s Capital One Arena where he plans to make an appearance later.

The guest list includes former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, though notably, Michelle Obama will be absent.

Both Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Trump defeated in different presidential races will both be in attendance.

Silicon Valley will be well represented as well, with tech titans Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and TikTok CEO Shou Chew joining as VIP guests.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump for the second time, while J.D. Vance will be sworn in as Vice President.

Following the constitutional proceedings, Trump will deliver his inaugural address in the Rotunda of the Capitol. The last time a president took the oath of office inside was Ronald Reagan during his second inauguration in 1985, also due to extremely cold weather.

Following the indoor ceremony, Trump will participate in the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

It might be hard to find tickets this late for Trump 2.0, as this year’s inauguration day will feature top celebrity performers.

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” during tomorrow’s inauguration ceremony, while Lee Greenwood will deliver his patriotic anthem “God Bless the USA.”

Three official inaugural balls will showcase performances by Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Gavin DeGraw, and the Village People.

Last night, a pre-inauguration rally featured the Village People performing their classic “YMCA,” alongside Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus.

With Trump’s return to office, Israeli officials are expressing renewed optimism particularly after yesterday’s release of three hostages. U.S. officials warn that Hamas must honor its ceasefire agreement, or face what Trump himself stated, “all hell will break loose.”