Eden Golan targeted by anti-Israel protesters in Switzerland

Eurovision star Eden Golan, singing her song October Rain to families of hostages. (Twitter Screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff

A performance by Israeli singer Eden Golan was picketed by anti-Israel protesters in Zurich, with demonstrators vandalizing the venue with red paint meant to symbolize blood.

Golan, 21, represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year. Despite intense protests over her participation in the contest – which saw Golan under heavy security and confined to her hotel room due to concerns for her physical safety – she was an audience favorite, placing third among voters.

The Israeli singer was invited to perform at the Kunsthaus Zürich art museum, as the special guest at a gala raising funds for the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

Despite the event being non-political in nature, Golan’s mere presence was enough to trigger backlash from anti-Israel activists, who demonstrated outside of the museum.

According to Swiss media reports, masked protests poured large amounts of red paint in front of the museum.

One protester reportedly blocked the entrance to the venue and poured red paint all over her body.

Pamphlets and flyers containing anti-Israel and antisemitic imagery were scattered at the scene.

Protesters also carried signs with messages such as “Art and culture symbolize freedom and peace, not theft, murder and the destruction of innocent lives.”

“Arrest IDF soldier Eden Golan in Zurich!” a group that organized the protest posted on their Instagram account.

Notably, Golan was exempted from the military for medical reasons and did not serve in the Israeli army.

The message appeared to suggest that IDF soldiers traveling in Switzerland should be arrested, because ICC warrants were recently issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Golan appeared to be unaffected by the chaos unfolding outside of the venue.

“I work every day to bring love into my music and share it with people,” Golan said during her performance, according to Ynet.

“I try to make the world a better place – because it can undoubtedly be better.”

Swiss police did not make any arrests at the scene.