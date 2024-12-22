Hamas admits IDF neutralized most of its military capabilities

IDF Arabic spokesman says the “East Jabalia Battalion has collapsed,” adding that any claims otherwise are false boasts by Hamas.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas officials admitted to Saudi newspaper A-Sharq Al-Awsat that the IDF has neutralized most of its military capabilities and that absent concrete leadership, groups of terrorists are making their own decisions on the ground.

Although terrorists try to inform higher-level Hamas officials of their activities, communication is slow and can often take days or weeks.

Among the surviving Hamas leadership are Mohammed Sinwar, the brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is reportedly leading the military wing; Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, who is responsible for overseeing terrorist activities in northern Gaza; Mohammed Shabana, the former commander of the now-dismantled Rafah Brigade; and Tawfiq Abu Naim, the head of Hamas’s internal security forces.

However, Hamas’s rhetoric would seem to belie the chaos, and the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said the terror group is making vain boasts to give the impression that it is still functioning.

“Hamas and its minions are spreading news and rumors about fake heroic acts and operations in Jabalia, including claims about the use of knives and explosive belts, to boost the morale of their collapsing members. Don’t believe these rumors and lies from the defeated,” Adraee stated.

In another post on X, he declared, “The East Jabalia Battalion has collapsed,” adding that any claims otherwise are false boasts by Hamas.

The IDF has destroyed much of Hamas’s military infrastructure in Gaza, and the elimination of key figures in the terror organization has also prevented them from replenishing supplies.

Hamas is releasing videos implying they are still functioning militarily, with one showing a drone fired from Khan Yunis that was intercepted in the Negev and another of five terrorists planting explosive devices in shafts.

During a situational assessment in Rafah on Wednesday, IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said continued military operations will pressure Hamas to return the 100 hostages remaining in Gaza and create the optimal security situation to allow residents of border communities to return home.

“We are dismantling Hamas and targeting its infrastructure and forces to ensure that there will never be another October 7,” Halevi said.

“We are applying daily pressure on Hamas, driving it into greater distress, to secure the return of the 100 hostages—hopefully alive—and for those who are not, to give them a proper burial in Israel.”